AMMK alone can fulfil Jaya’s wishes

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) alone can fulfil the wishes of late leader Jayalalithaa, said actor Ranjith here on Tuesday.

Canvassing votes for the AMMK candidate Jothi Murugan in Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency, he said that the AIADMK was indulging in corrupt practices and tarnishing the image of Tamil Nadu. The AMMK had not struck alliance with any party as it was in direct contact with the people. The people were equally upset with the DMK as it too had ruined the State in all spheres. So, the only hope left to revive Tamil Nadu was left in the hands of T. T. V. Dhinakaran, who is bold, brave and confident to emerge as an alternative.

He asked the people to think twice before voting in the election. The AMMK was getting a good response. “We will decide the next Prime Minister of the country,” he claimed.