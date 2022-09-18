Amman Canteen proves to be a hit at GRH

As one crosses past the auditorium on the premises of Government Rajaji Hospital, the clinking of tea glasses and the aroma of freshly made dosas fill the air.

The thriving Amman Canteen, was inaugurated over two months ago and it has gained popularity among the hospital’s visitors for its rates and quality.

“I was unaware of the canteen since I am new to the city. But having found it a day after we had to scout for food at night, our daily food expenses have been taken care of. The food is of great quality and at affordable rates,” said T. Arulappan from Sattur.

From doctors to nurses, hospital sanitation workers to attenders of patients all can be seen quickly having a bite of the hot uthappams and dosas while sipping tea and coffee. Takeaways are picked up frequently, mostly by patients’ attenders.

“It was very difficult for me to manage a routine meal time. But the canteen comes in handy especially at night when most hotels are shut,” said a first-year PG medical student.

K. Arun, the canteen’s manager, said that it has been a month since they began operating round the clock. “We received requests from night duty doctors and nurses to keep the canteen open during night as well. So, we stepped up to serve tea, coffee and snacks between 12 midnight and 4 a.m., after which the breakfast menu is available,” he said. While hot water was provided for free round the clock for in-patients, he said.

Without a doubt, idlis sell like hot cakes apart from tea and coffee sold for ₹12. Lunch time – from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – is the busiest slot in a day, said Mr Arun.

Meal priced at ₹60 and variety rice sold for ₹40 are quite reasonable, said B. Fathima, a resident of Anaiyur, while a senior doctor at GRH said that the quality is commendable.

“We serve around 6,000 people everyday. The canteen is run with no profit-motive and is a product of our service-mindedness. The support from our customers has fueled us to keep serving them in a better way,” said M. Lakshmanan, its proprietor. He added that adding kanji to the menu is on the anvil.

All is well, except for the Amma Canteen, the brainchild of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, that was established in February 2014 on GRH premises which has taken a hit since the new canteen opened.

The 12-member women’s team running the canteen said that they used to serve 700 people per day but the footfall has dropped to around 250 per day. “But we have not compromised on the quality at all,” they said.

For R. Vetrivel, 40, from Aruppukottai, spending ₹5 for dosas seemed reasonable. “The food here is good and having to spend only ₹1 for idli and ₹5 for pongal is a blessing for a daily-wage worker like me,” he said.

The staff at Amma Canteen noted that their lunch menu comprised sambar rice and curd rice that was being sold for ₹5 and ₹3 respectively. Despite the low rates, the canteen appears empty throughout the day except when a few people trickle in.

Now days, there are irregularities in supply of ration, the Amma Canteen staff added.