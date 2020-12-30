Amma mini-clinics will be helpful for those living in remote locations: Minister

Amma mini-clinics have been launched in Tamil Nadu to provide quality treatment to all people including those living below the poverty line and also those living in remote villages, said Adi-Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister V. M. Rajalakshmi here on Wednesday.

Launching two mini-clinics at Vellalankulam and Kadambankulam in the district in the presence of District Collector G. S. Sameeran, doctors, para-medical team and officials from the Health and Family Welfare department, she said that the government had allotted 41 mini-clinics for the district. Already, two have started functioning in Puliampatti and Alaganeri. The rest would be opened in a phased manner, she said.

The Minister said that the mini-clinics would be open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Instead of rushing to urban locations or private hospitals, poor people can approach the mini-clinics and get quality treatment. The mini-clinics have a doctor and a nurse.

The government’s aim was to care for the needy and give them the assistance at the right time. Be it womenfolk or students, weavers or farmers, aged people or deserted women, the Edappadi Palaniswami's government had accorded top priority for providing the basic needs.

The Amma mini-clinics would be functional across Tamil Nadu. Apart from setting these clinics in urban and rural pockets, in Chennai Corporation limits alone, 200 such clinics would be opened and another 200 clinics would be mobile units, which would benefit the floating population.

Basic medical examinations including blood pressure and medication for ailments such as fever, cold and cough can be availed here, the Minister said and added that people need not travel far to seek treatment when they are sick. Pregnant women were presented with a kit each on the occasion.