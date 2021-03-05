Amit Shah to address public meeting at Nagercoil tomorrow

Thoothukudi

05 March 2021 19:49 IST

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be addressing a public meeting at Nagercoil on Sunday (March 7), said BJP State president L. Murugan.

Speaking to reporters at the airport on Friday, he said talks on the number of seats and the constituencies were going on smoothly with the AIADMK.

The BJP-AIADMK combine, no doubt, would sweep the elections comfortably as the people have decided to give Edappadi K Palaniswami another chance. “The BJP too, for its share, has implemented very many people-friendly projects over the last seven years,” he said.

Appreciating the move of V. K. Sasikala, the friend of late Jayalalithaa, in announcing her decision to stay away from politics, Mr. Murugan said that the intention and message of Ms Sasikala showed that she was a true friend of the late leader.

The DMK, he charged, was anti-Hindus and hence, the people of Tamil Nadu have decided to defeat it. The Narendra Modi government had given a whopping ₹5 lakh crore in the Union Budget which included allocation for highway projects and among others. “We will also carry the message of development and peace to the electorate,” he said.

Taking a dig at AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, who visited Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts last week, he said there were plenty of violations which the Election Commission has to take note of. “The BJP will also lodge a complaint in this regard,” he said.