Amit Shah to address public meeting at Nagercoil tomorrow

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be addressing a public meeting at Nagercoil on Sunday (March 7), said BJP State president L. Murugan.
Speaking to reporters at the airport on Friday, he said talks on the number of seats and the constituencies were going on smoothly with the AIADMK.
The BJP-AIADMK combine, no doubt, would sweep the elections comfortably as the people have decided to give Edappadi K Palaniswami another chance. “The BJP too, for its share, has implemented very many people-friendly projects over the last seven years,” he said.
Appreciating the move of V. K. Sasikala, the friend of late Jayalalithaa, in announcing her decision to stay away from politics, Mr. Murugan said that the intention and message of Ms Sasikala showed that she was a true friend of the late leader.
The DMK, he charged, was anti-Hindus and hence, the people of Tamil Nadu have decided to defeat it. The Narendra Modi government had given a whopping ₹5 lakh crore in the Union Budget which included allocation for highway projects and among others. “We will also carry the message of development and peace to the electorate,” he said.
Taking a dig at AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, who visited Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts last week, he said there were plenty of violations which the Election Commission has to take note of. “The BJP will also lodge a complaint in this regard,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath