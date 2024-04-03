Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to visit Tenkasi, Tirunelveli for campaigning

April 03, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Electioneering for April 19 polling is all set to move to top gear with the arrival of national leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Amit Shah will participate in the 5 km-long road show to be held in Tenkasi on Friday (April 5) for canvassing votes for BJP candidate for this segment B. John Pandian.

After completing his electioneering in Sivaganga, Mr. Shah is expected to reach Tenkasi by chopper in the afternoon. Police and security personnel inspected the helipad on Ramasamy Pillai Higher Secondary School premises in Ilanji near Tenkasi on Tuesday and Wednesday as the helicopter carrying the Home Minister will land in this helipad.

Mr. Shah’s road show, which will start at Azad Nagar near Maththalampaarai intersection in the evening, will go up to Tenkasi new bus-stand to cover nearly 5 km to mobilize support for Mr. John Pandian. He will leave for Kanniyakumari, where the BJP organizes another road show for canvassing votes for the party candidate Pon. Radhakrishnan.

Besides deploying police personnel around the helipad, CCTV cameras have been fitted around this spot and also at vantage points along the road show route.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Tirunelveli on April 12 to mobilize support for the DMK and the Congress candidates fielded in the southern districts.

Meanwhile, the candidates deployed in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi (Reserved) constituencies have started brisk election campaign along with their electoral allies and caste outfits supporting them.

BJP candidate for Tirunelveli constituency Nainar Nagenthran, who hails from Thandaiyaarkulam near Valliyoor in Radhapuram Assembly constituency, canvassed votes in the coastal hamlets of the district and the adjoining areas and promised the voters that he would strive hard for industrial investments in Radhapuram area.

While campaigning in the villages under the Alangulam Assembly segment, AIADMK candidate M. Jancy Rani assured the voters that her top priorities were providing sufficient drinking water to the residents and creation of jobs.

She also participated in the Azhagiya Nambirayar Temple car festival held in Thirukkurungudi.

