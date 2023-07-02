Amid speculation over MDMK eying Virudhunagar LS seat, Congress seeks to retain it

July 02, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Amid speculation that the MDMK could seek allocation of the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the combined Virudhunagar District Congress Committee adopted a resolution appealing to the party high command in Delhi and Tamil Nadu to retain the seat for the Congress party in the 2024 elections.

The executive committee of Virudhunagar East and Virudhunagar West district Congress committees which met on Saturday passed a resolution to this effect.

There is speculation that the MDMK wants to field party founder Vaiko’s son and headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko from Virudhunagar.

An MDMK functionary said though the partymen wanted Mr. Durai to contest from the seat, it had not been officially communicated to the DMK.

Earlier, at meeting held at Rajapalayam in January, MDMK cadres resolved that Mr. Durai should be given an opportunity to contest in the Lok Sabha election.

“However, the final decision would be taken by the party general secretary,” the functionary added.

During a recent interaction with the media, the sitting Congress MP, B. Manickam Tagore, ducked a question on the issue by saying that Virudhunagar seat would be decided during the seat-sharing talks among the alliance parties.

Mr. Vaiko won from the erstwhile Sivakasi Parliamentary constituency in 1998 and 1999, and in 2004 the party’s candidate A. Ravichandran won it.

After delimitation in 2008, it was converted into Virudhunagar LS constituency.

In the 2009 election, the DMK-led front allocated the seat to Congress and its then new face, Mr. Tagore defeated Mr. Vaiko. Both Mr. Tagore and Mr. Vaiko lost the 2014 election to AIADMK’s T. Radhakrishnan, when all three parties -- DMK, Congress and MDMK, which fell apart -- contested the election.

A Congress functionary said it was a matter of pride for the party to contest from Virudhunagar, the soil of former AICC president and former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.

“The results of last three elections have gone in favour of candidates from Mukkulathor community in the new Virudhunagar LS constituency. Fielding a candidate from the Mukkulathor community, which has good dominance, will help defeat the AIADMK front,” the functionary added.

