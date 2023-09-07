ADVERTISEMENT

American College, Madurai, signs MoU with Korean varsity

September 07, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The American College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Handong Global University, South Korea here on Thursday.

Describing the signing of the MoU as a significant milestone in fostering global cooperation and educational advancement, College Principal and Secretary M Davamani Christober said that it would bring forth numerous academic opportunities for students and faculty members.

The MoU signifies a commitment to enhancing cultural understanding, academic collaboration, and in research, said Sungmin Kim Manager of Exchange Programme at Handong Global University.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU will undoubtedly open doors for joint projects, research initiatives, joint conferences, and other activities to benefit the academic community. Channels for robust academic exchange will be established, enabling students and faculty to broaden their horizons, deepen their knowledge, and develop meaningful cross-cultural connections.

Earlier, Martin David, Vice Principal, welcomed the gathering and J. Paul Jayakar, Dean, for International Exchange proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US