Amendment to service regulations will have a prospective effect: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has clarified that TANGEDCO’s amendment to the service regulations, which prescribes a minimum experience for various feeder category posts for promotion to the next higher cadre, will have a prospective and not a retrospective effect.

TANGEDCO had brought the amendment to its service regulation by prescribing a minimum experience for the feeder category posts, as some employees in these categories were able to get quick promotion within a span of one or two years to the next cadre. As this would have an impact on overall functioning of the Corporation, TANGEDCO thought it fit to make the amendment to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Service Regulations. However, the validity of the same was challenged before the court.

The main contention of the petitioners was that before making the amendment in the service regulations, the employee union / trade union should have been consulted and briefed on whether the amendments will have a prospective or retrospective effect. They said that if they were retrospective, it would have an adverse impact on employees who were eligible for promotion prior to the amending rules coming into effect.

The State told the court that the rule will come into effect from the date on which it was issued, June 2, and not prior to that. Consultation with trade unions was not required as the labour law will not be applicable to employees covered under the regulations, the State said.

Taking cognisance of the submissions made, Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that the amending regulations will come into effect prospectively only from June 2 and will not have a retrospective effect.