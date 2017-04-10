Ameer appears in court

Film director Ameer, who is facing sedition charges for making an inflammatory speech at a meeting organised by the Tamil film industry in support of Sri Lankan Tamils in October 2008, appeared before the Principal District Court here on Monday.

The director-activist appeared before Principal District Judge (in-charge) M. P. Ram in response to the non bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him by the judge after he failed to appear before the additional district and sessions court on March 13. He faces the charges along with Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman.

M. Somasundaram, counsel for the duo, said the judge, allowing a petition and recording the appearance of Ameer, recalled the NBW and posted the case for June 9 for further hearing. As lawyers had boycotted the court, he could not file a petition, seeking to dispense with his personal appearance on March 13, after which the judge issued NBW, the counsel said.

The District unit of the Q branch police had charged both Seeman and Ameer on sedition charges for their speeches at the meeting organised in Rameswaram on October 19, 2008.