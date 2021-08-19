Ambergris worth ₹23 crore seized

Ambergris seized by theDirectorate of Revenue Intelligence in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

THOOTHUKUDI

19 August 2021 19:23 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized ambergris worth ₹23 cror e and nabbed three persons who reportedly attempted to smuggle it to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi coast.

Following information about the smuggling of banned products from Thoothukudi coast, a DRI team led by Assistant Director Karthikeyan camped at Thermal Nagar Camp 2 Beach. When the team was monitoring the movements of suspicious elements, a car with three occupants arrived at the beach on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Intercepting the car, the officials checked the vehicle and found ambergris, weighing about 23 kg, concealed inside. The sale of ambergris, a waxy substance secreted by sperm whale found floating in sea or washed ashore and used to make perfume and medicines, is banned in India.

The three men were identified as Saddam Hussein, 30, of Netaji Road in Melapalayam in Tirunelveli, Periyasamy, 55, of Meenakshipuram in Thoothukudi, and Prabhakaran, 39, of Tharuvai near Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli.

They were being grilled to locate the source and people engaged in supply of the ambergris.

In June last, Tiruchendur police seized two kg ambergris from six persons during vehicle check.