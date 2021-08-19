Ambergris worth ₹23 crore seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized ₹23 crore-worth ambergris and nabbed three persons who reportedly attempted to smuggle it to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi coast.

Following information about the smuggling of banned products from Thoothukudi coast, a DRI team, led by Assistant Director Karthikeyan, camped at Thermal Nagar Camp 2 Beach. When the team was monitoring the movements of suspicious elements, a car with three occupants came to the beach on Thursday.

Intercepting the car, they checked the vehicle and found ambergris, weighing about 23 kg concealed inside. The sale of ambergris, a waxy substance secreted by the sperm whale and found floating in sea or washed ashore and used for making perfume and medicines, is banned in India.

The three men were identified as Saddam Hussein, 30, of Netaji Road in Melapalayam in Tirunelveli, Periyasamy, 55, of Meenakshipuram in Thoothukudi, and Prabhakaran, 39, of Tharuvai near Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli.

They are being grilled to locate the place and persons who could have supplied the ambergris.

In June last, Tiruchendur police seized two kg ambergris from six persons during vehicle check.