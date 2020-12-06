Madurai

Ambedkar remembered

Many people paid homage to B.R. Ambedkar in Madurai on Sunday on his death anniversary.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Leaders of several political parties and outfits paid their respects to the statue of B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian constitution, on his death anniversary near Tallakulam outpost here on Sunday.

As a symbolic gesture, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre wore black shirts and garlanded the statue. Members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Forum, led by its State president T. Chellakannu, also paid homage. Members of Aathi Tamizhar Peravai and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam also garlanded the statue.

