Ambasamudram police ‘torture’: Six more record statements

April 01, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Six more persons, who allegedly suffered police torture and lost their teeth, deposed before Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam on Saturday.

As Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh allegedly uprooted the teeth of a few suspects picked up in connection with different cases, some of the victims are recording their statements before Mr. Alam, the inquiry officer appointed by Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

Though Esakkimuthu, his brother Chellappa, Mariappan, Antony Ruben, Veda Narayanan, Suresh and Subhash came to the Sub-Collector’s office on Wednesday evening, only Mr. Subhash was allowed to record his statement while the others were asked to wait for the Sub-Collector’s summons.

After appearing before the State Human Rights Commission in Chennai on Friday, Mr. Esakkimuthu, Mr. Chellappa, Mr. Mariappan, Mr. Antony Ruben, Mr. Vedha Narayanan and Mr. Subhash appeared before the Sub-Collector on Saturday afternoon to narrate the torture they were reportedly subjected to by the ASP, who has been placed under suspension.

Even though Mr. Subhash had already recorded his statement, he appeared before the Sub-Collector again on Saturday.

After recording their statements, Mr. Chellappa and Mr. Esakkimuthu told reporters that their brother, another Mariappan, had been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. “Since the ASP crushed the testicles of my newly-wed brother, he is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said Mr. Esakkimuthu.

