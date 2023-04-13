Ambasamudram police torture: Second phase probe on April 17, 18

April 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Principal Secretary of Rural Development P. Amudha, who has been appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the alleged police torture in Ambasamudram Sub-Division, will record statements of the victims or anyone having information about the alleged torture by suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh and his subordinates on April 17 and 18.

When Ms. Amudha conducted the inquiry at Ambasamudram Taluk Office on April 10, no victim appeared before her to record statements. She will be receiving and recording the statements of the victims between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17 and 18.

Apart from the victims of alleged police excess, anyone having information, evidences, documents, etc., about the reported police torture can submit them with Ms. Amudha, who will also record the statements of those appearing in front of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though those who have already recorded their statements before Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam need not record their statements again, they can do so if they want to submit their affidavits or record their statements in front of Ms. Amudha.

Those who are yet to submit their affidavit or record their statements may also do so in front of her.

Moreover, affidavits can also be submitted through ambai.inquiry@gmail.com till 4 p.m. on April 18 or people can call 82488 87233 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17 and 18, according to an official statement.