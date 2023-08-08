ADVERTISEMENT

Ambasamudram custodial torture: Victims’ mother accuses police of registering false case

August 08, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing the police of foisting cases on her and her sons, the mother of two young victims in the Ambasamudram custodial torture case has sought the intervention of the Tirunelveli Collector.

Recently, a few persons from Vickramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kallidaikurichi had accused Assistant Superintendent of Police of Ambasamudram, Balveer Singh, of uprooting their teeth after they were arrested in separate cases. Subsequently, the police officer was placed under suspension, and a high-level inquiry was conducted by civil servant P. Amudha.

While the CB-CID is investigating the case, based on complaints filed by a few victims, Rajeshwari of Vickramasingapuram submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday, accusing the police of threatening her and her sons after foisting cases against them.

“Recently, the Vickramasingapuram police entered our house and threatened us of dire consequences after foisting cases against us. Though none of us is connected to a problem that occurred near our house, we have been booked. The police are exerting pressure on us to withdraw the complaint I had filed against Mr. Balveer Singh,” Ms. Rajeshwari alleged.

