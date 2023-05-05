Ambasamudram custodial torture: Victim wants probe monitored by IG or DIG-rank officer

May 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUNEVELI

The ongoing probe by the CB-CID into the alleged custodial torture by suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh and others in Ambasamudram police sub-division in the district should be probed or at least monitored by a police officer in the rank of Inspector General of Police or Deputy Inspector General of Police since the prime accused is an Indian Police Service officer, one of the victims has demanded.

The CB-CID had summoned victim Arunkumar of Vickramasingapuram to appear for an inquiry on Friday, and his advocate Pandiarajan appeared on his behalf and raised this demand.

Mr. Pandiarajan said the victims and their families were threatened when the prime accused, an IPS officer, was yet to be arrested even though the case was registered only after 50 days of the incident.

“At least, an officer in the rank of IG or DIG should monitor the CB-CID’s probe. Since the accused in the case of custodial death of Sattankulam trader Jayaraj and his son Benicks were arrested immediately by the police, the witnesses could depose without fear. Likewise, the accused in this case should also be arrested. We will not appear before the CB-CID for inquiry until our demands are met,” Mr. Pandiarajan said, adding Mr. Arunkumar did not appear for inquiry due to the threat to him and his family.

He also said the Inspectors of Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram and Vickramasingapuram police stations, where the torture took place, should be cited as accused in the cases.