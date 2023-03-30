ADVERTISEMENT

Ambasamudram custodial torture: one more person records statement

March 30, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

One more victim of alleged custodial torture by suspended Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh, in which the teeth of some of the suspects picked up by the police in connection with different cases were damaged and uprooted, recorded his statement on Thursday.

Accompanied by two advocates, Venkatesh (32) of Kallidaikurichi appeared before Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam to record his statement as he had been summoned. After recording his statement for about an hour, he left the campus without speaking to the reporters.

Another alleged victim, Chellappa of Vickramasingapuram, however, refused to receive the summons served on him on Thursday. He had come to the Sub-Collector’s office on Wednesday evening along with his brothers Esakkimuthu and Mariappan.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alam said in a statement that anyone having vital information about the alleged custodial torture or the victims could appear before him at his office in Cheranmahadevi between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all working days till April 10 and submit their affidavits detailing the information they had.

