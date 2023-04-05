ADVERTISEMENT

Ambasamudram custodial torture: Inspectors, SI shifted

April 05, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

More heads continue to roll in the alleged Ambasamudram custodial torture case, as three Inspectors have been put on vacancy reserve.

 Inspectors S. Chandramohan of Ambasamudram, B. Rajakumari of Kallidaikurichi and A. Perumal of Vickramasingapuram police stations have been put on vacancy reserve as the torture reportedly took place in these stations.

Moreover, Ambasamudram Sub-Division SB-CID Sub-Inspector N. Sakthi Natarajan, Ambasamudram SB-CID constable M. Santhanakumar and Additional SB-CID constable V. Manikandan have also been put on vacancy reserve.

The action was taken after Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam, who is probing the allegations and recording the statements of the victims, visited the three stations on Tuesday and ordered the police to submit CCTV footage from the premises on Wednesday.

 “Since these three Inspectors reportedly failed to stop the ASP from torturing the suspects, and did not alert the higher-ups about it, this action has been taken against them. They will get a clean chit only if the ongoing probe by the Sub-Collector clears their name,” police sources said.

