April 21, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The CB-CID has formally commenced its probe into the custodial torture which took place in Ambasamudram sub-division, in which a good number of suspects picked up by the police in connection with various cases have lost their teeth due to the alleged torture by suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh.

As the State government decided to transfer the case to the CB-CID, Inspector of Police Ulagarani received on Friday the case-related documents from Pon. Raghu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Branch, which was investigating the case after the FIR was filed recently based on the complaint from one of the victims, Subhas.

The issue came to light, when some of the victims started accusing Mr. Balveer Singh of having yanked their teeth with a cutting plier after they were picked up by the police in connection with different cases. Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam was entrusted with the probe of these allegations.

Even as the inquiry was going on, the State government, following pressure from various quarters, including its electoral allies, was forced to put Mr. Balveer Singh in ‘vacancy reserve’ and later suspended him. Moreover, it appointed Rural Development Secretary P. Amudha for inquiring these charges and she has completed two rounds of inquiry by recording the statements of the victims and their family members.

Meanwhile, the State government transferred the case to the CB-CID, which has already been burdened with a few more sensational cases, including the murder of former Mayor of Tirunelveli Uma Maheshwarai, her husband and her housemaid and sexual assault case against Kasi of Nagercoil.