Amateur radio users interact with college students in Madurai

Members of Amateur Radio Association of Madurai interacted with Physics Department students of Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the workshop, addressed by HAM club members Narayanan, Ambedkar and Shekar, explained the features and uses of HAM during natural calamities. The HAM members also shared their experiences in communication among individuals or groups of people from different destinations through HAM in times of emergencies. They also invited students to join the HAM club and explained the procedures involved in getting the gadgets and the tests which were necessary to become a member. College Principal S. Vanathi and other faculty members attended the workshop, the release added.

