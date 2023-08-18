August 18, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Amali Nagar fishermen have withdrawn their 12-day-long strike for construction of gryone in the coastal hamlet near Tiruchendur following talks held with District Collector K. Senthil Raj at the Collectorate on Friday evening.

They have agreed to resume work from Monday (August 21) onwards.

As this coastal village experiences sea erosion, especially between June and September, the fishermen appealed to the State Government for the construction of groyne in their hamlet to save their boats and the houses close to the shoreline as being done in neighbouring villages. Accepting it, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan announced in the Assembly that groyne would be constructed in the coastal hamlet at the cost of ₹58 crore.

Since the National Green Tribunal has banned the formation of groynes in the coastal villages until finalization of Coastal Zone Management Plan, the work could not commence and the Tamil Nadu Government has been taking steps for vacating this ban.

Upset over the delay, the Amali Nagar fishermen commenced an indefinite strike even after Dr. Senthil Raj visited the village and explained to the villagers the reason behind the delay.

After the revenue, police and fisheries department officials visited Amali Nagar and held talks with the protesting fishermen and the talks did not yield any desirable result, Dr. Senthil Raj invited them to the Collectorate again for talks. Subsequently, parish priest of Amali Nagar Fr. William Santhanam and four representatives of the village committee participated in the talks held on Thursday evening.

However, the 5-member delegation once again asked the Collector to come to the protest venue in Amali Nagar to hold talks with the protestors and the Collector asked them to bring all the protestors to the Colletctorate in the buses arranged by the district administration.

After Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan also held separate talks with them, they left the Collectorate promising that they would discuss with the protestors about the Collector’s invitation and return for talks. But they did not keep their word.

Dr. Senthil Raj renewed his invitation for talks again on Thursday night and arranged for three vehicles to bring 60 fishermen to the Collectorate for talks.

Meanwhile, Bishop of Tuticorin Roman Catholic Diocese Most Rev. Stephen Antony visited the protest venue at Amali Nagar, where they had started their indefinite relay fast, and persuaded them to give-up their agitation. He also asked them to hold talks with the Collector to arrive at amicable solution.

Finally, around 60 fishermen including Rev. Fr. William Santhanam participated in the talks held at the Collectorate on Friday evening. During the two-hour-long talks, Dr. Senthil Raj explained the reason behind the delay in commencing the construction of the groyne and assured that the work would commence immediately after the legal hurdles go. It was accepted by the Amali Nagar fishermen, who assured to resume work from Monday onwards.

