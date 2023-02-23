HamberMenu
Amali Nagar fishermen withdraw agitation

February 23, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Senthil Raj addressing Amali Nagar fishermen in Thoothukudi Collectorate on Thursday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj addressing Amali Nagar fishermen in Thoothukudi Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Following talks held with District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Thursday, the Amali Nagar fishermen, who were on indefinite strike demanding construction of breakwater in their hamlet, have withdrawn their agitation.

Demanding construction of breakwater in their hamlet to check sea erosion, fishermen of Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur struck work since last Monday. After forming human chain along the shoreline, the fishermen, along with their families, staged wait-in protest in their hamlet on Thursday.

As Dr. Senthil Raj invited them for talks, the fishermen’s representatives met the Collector at the Collectorate on Thursday evening along with their parish priest Rev. Fr. William Santhanam and village committee office-bearers.

 During the talks held with the Collector, Dr. Senthil Raj explained to them that the government, even though it had allocated ₹ 58 crore for constructing breakwater in Amali Nagar, could go ahead with the construction of the structure only after the Coastal Zone Management Plan was finalised as mandated by the National Green Tribunal.

“Since the State Government is actively preparing the Coastal Zone Management Plan, it will be submitted before the NGT in near future for obtaining proper permission for constructing breakwater in Amali Nagar,” Dr. Senthil Raj explained.

Accepting it, the fishermen withdrew their protest and promised the Collector that they would resume fishing operations from Friday onwards.

