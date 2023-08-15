Amali Nagar fishermen firm on continuing their indefinite strike

August 15, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Amali Nagar fishermen near Tiruchendur are determined to continue their indefinite strike, which entered eighth day on Monday, despite the detailed explanation by the Thoothukudi Collector on the steps taken by the district administration and the State government on the need for establishing a groyne, which would prevent erosion.

A little over 225 country-made fibre boats are being operated from Amali Nagar and accepting their demands, the Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan announced in the Assembly in April 2022 that the construction of groyne and break water would be implemented. He also informed that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had sanctioned ₹58 crore towards this project.

However, as over a year passed, the fishermen decided to be firm on their demands getting implemented this time. In February, when they resorted to a strike and stayed away from venturing into the sea, the Collector K. Senthil Raj intervened and explained about the measures following which they withdrew.

This time, the fishermen are firm and announced that they would not withdraw the stir.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Collector said that the delay was actually in getting the directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Not only Thoothukudi district was faced with this problem, but many others in the country, were waiting for the NGT order. He further said that the TN government had prepared the details under the Coastal Zone Management Plan and submitted before the Tribunal.

The Collector also said that close to 800 fishermen here, who had received dwellings under the Singaravelar Housing Scheme and under the Tsunami Rehabilitation Scheme, would get the pattas. The Chief Minister is to present them at a conference to be held in Mandapam on August 18.

On the occasion, 92 Self-Help-Group fisherwomen too would get subsidised loan to the tune of ₹3.6 crore, he added.

However, the agitating fishermen representatives told reporters that so far they have no plans to participate in the Mandapam conference and that they maintained that the agitation would continue as announced for indefinite period until the demands were fulfilled.

