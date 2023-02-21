Amali Nagar fisherfolk protest demanding gryone

February 21, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Fishermen of Amali Nagar who have started an indefinite strike demanding the construction of groyne in their village to check sea erosion, formed human chain along the shoreline on Tuesday to highlight their demand.

As the houses close to the shoreline and boats suffer damage due to sea erosion caused by rough sea, the fishermen seek construction of a groyne in their village. Even though the State government made an announcement in the Assembly in favour of forming groyne in Amali Nagar and a project proposal on an outlay of ₹58 crore was prepared, no step has been taken towards this.

“Citing an order by the National Green Tribunal against heaping boulders in the sea for forming groynes, the promise has been put in cold storage. The Stalin-led government, quoting this order, refuses to save us from the advancing sea. Hence, we’ve started the indefinite strike demanding the immediate formation of groyne,” the fishermen said.

As they commenced the agitation on Monday, the fishermen abstained from fishing operations and all 195 fiberglass boats did not go for fishing. On the second day, the fishermen, along with their families, formed a human chain along the shoreline even as more than 10 fiberglass boats with black flags had been positioned at a distance from the shore.

Even as the agitation was ongoing, the officials, led by Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur Bhukari and Joint Director of Fisheries J. Amal Xavier held talks with the fishermen represented by the Amali Nagar village committee members and parish priest Rev. Fr. William Santhanam.

When the talks failed, the officials requested the protestors’ representatives to meet the District Collector at Thoothukudi. However, the fishermen told them that they could take a decision only after discussing this offer with the villagers. The officials left even as the fishermen said the agitation would continue until their demand for forming the groyne was translated into action.