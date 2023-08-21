August 21, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

An alumnus of a government school in Uthamapalayam in Theni district has filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to construct additional classrooms on the school premises for the benefit of the students.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy sought the response of the authorities to the petition filed by advocate K. Ponnaiah of Surveyor Colony in Madurai. He said that he was born and brought up in Uthamapalayam. He said that he studied in the government school and cleared his SSLC in 1963-64.

The school was upgraded as a High School in 1961-62. The petitioner said that the strength of the school had come down in recent times and the main reason was due to inadequate classrooms and a proper playground. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard as there was vacant land next to the school.

Based on the representation made, the authorities transferred the land. However, no action was taken by the authorities to construct additional classrooms. He said that he had made another representation to the authorities in this regard. However no action had been taken so far. Therefore, he sought a direction to the authorities to construct additional classrooms on the school premises.