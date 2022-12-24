Alumni meet of Thiagarajar College held

December 24, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Nostalgia filled the air at the alumni meet held at Thiagarajar College here on Saturday.

M. Anbukani, chief executive officer, Penguin Apparels (P) Ltd and an alumnus, delivered the keynote address and recalled the noble vision of the founder, Kalaithanthai Karumuttu Thiagarajar Chettiar, to provide quality higher education to everyone.

He credited his successful life as a businessman to his teachers, who shaped him with their valuable guidance, stated a press release.

The college’s president and alumnus Karumuttu T. Kannan fondly recalled his teachers who were experts in their respective subjects that they would enlighten their students on any topic even without the particular text on their hands. He underlined that the teachers today must upgrade themselves and try to emulate the dedication of the teachers of yesteryear..

An alumnus from each department was honoured with an illustrious alumni award. In their acceptance speeches, they expressed their gratitude to the college and their happiness that Thiagarajar College has upheld the benchmark it set in the field of education. Meanwhile, six students of various departments were given a scholarship sponsored by the Alumni Association of Thiagarajar College.

Around 350 alumni had gathered from across the country as well as abroad, who promised to give back to the college through scholarships and returning as guest lecturers.

Principal D. Pandiaraja, Alumni Association’s president Kumararaja and others were present.