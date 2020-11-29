Alumni meet held

29 November 2020 21:28 IST

Madurai

The alumni meet of Lady Doak College was organised through an online platform on Saturday.

A press release from the college said that D. Priscilla Suresh Raj, the president of the alumni association, welcomed the gathering.

Advertising

Advertising

Principal Christianna Singh emphasised that the alumni must work together to be positive during the pandemic.

J. Vinita, secretary of the alumni association, read out the annual review report of the alumni association. Many participants recalled their experiences of studying at Lady Doak College.

Online competitions for rangoli, essay writing in Tamil and English were conducted previously and the results were announced at the event.