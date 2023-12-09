Alumni meet held at The American College

December 09, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Madurai

“My days in The American College as a student helped me excel in politics,” said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani.

Mr. Sakkarapani flagged off the rally of alumni meet event of The American College organised by The American College Alumni Association here on Saturday. M. Davamani Christober, Principal, The American College, presided over the event.

The rally which was carried out by the alumni members started from The American College and went through Government Rajaji Hospital and the Collectorate to reach the college again.

The alumni members honoured the eldest alumni of the institution Krishnammal Jagannathan, a social activist.

Other events like stand-up comedy show, quiz competitions and stage play were organised at the event. The alumni shared their expertise with the current students at the college to choose their career wisely.

The event which had more than 4,000 alumni filled with emotions shared their memories with their friends and teachers while they studied in the college at different periods.

Other notable alumni like MLA S. Gandhirajan, Advocate General of Tamil Nadu R. Shunmugasundaram, former Secretary to Government Lakshmikanthan Bharathi, former ADGP N.K. Senthamaraikannan and others were present at the event.

MLA G. Thalapathy was also present at the event.

“As the college did not have a vibrant alumni meet for a very long time, we decided to bring back the alumni for a get-together three months ago,” said an alumnus.

“As other institutions in the State have successfully conducted alumni meet through which they were able to give back something to their institutions in return, we wanted to try the same,” he noted.

Through various social media platforms and references we were able to connect with most of the alumni for informing about the event, he added.

He expressed surprise that they expected only about 2,500 alumni, but they got a registration of more than 3,000 and the footfall was about 4,000, he said.

“We did not expect such a huge number, but it turned out be a very successful event,” he added.

At the event, N. Sankaraiah award for eminence in public life was conferred on Mr. Sakarrapani and Justice Alagiriswamy award for Law and Constitution was given to Mr. Shunmugasundaram.