‘Alumni associations help build brand, brotherhood’

Lauding the efforts of Vellore Institute of Technology in opening a chapter in Madurai for the alumni, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that alumni associations helped in building brand and brotherhood.

Speaking at the inaugural function of VIT Alumni Association (VITAA) here on Sunday, he said that active involvement of the chapter members would facilitate a social impact. Networking played a key role in branding and brotherhood.

Sankar Viswanathan, vice-president, VIT, and Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, assistant vice-president, said this was the 56th chapter of VITAA globally and the 20th in India.

VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan, in his online address, highlighted the cultural heritage of Madurai and its prominent role in the development of Tamil. He urged the members to be active and contribute their best for the success of the VITAA.

Sivaprakash S.C, Sudhagar Dayanidhi, Chockalingam Subramaniam and Jayalalitha Sathiyamoorthy are the office-bearers of the new chapter, according to a press release.