Aluminium ash mound along the Vaigai causing pollution

Health hazard: After manufacturing aluminium vessels, the units dump the residue in the form of ash on the banks of Vaigai river off Bethanaiapuram in Madurai.

Madurai

17 March 2020 06:57 IST

‘When it rains, stench from the mound becomes unbearable’

There is a huge mound of aluminium ash dumped along the southern bank of Vaigai river off Bethaniapuram in the city.

Residents complain that aluminium vessel manufacturing units have been dumping the ash along the Vaigai for the past 20 years. It has become a major cause for contamination of the river. This has also caused major breathing difficulties for residents living along the banks of the river, they say.

V. Pitchai, a long-time resident, says that over the years the number of functional aluminium vessel manufacturing units have shrunk and currently only two units are functioning. “After manufacturing aluminium vessels, these units dump the residue in the form of ash on the banks of the river. Though the quantity of aluminium ash dumped along the banks have reduced, the problem still persists,” he says.

Due to repeated dumping, the tonnes of aluminium ash currently looks like a solid grey hillock. The residents have made a small dent in the mound to allow the sewage from houses to drain into the river. When it rains, the stench from the aluminium mound becomes unbearable, says S. Kamatchi, another resident. “It is similar to the smell of burning firecrackers, but only worse,” she says.

Many residents of V.P. Sithan Street and NSK Street, who reside near the dump, have developed breathing difficulties, she says. “The children and the elderly are the worst affected. Every gust of heavy wind blows the ash onto the streets. Layers of dust are settled on walls and furniture at our homes,” she says. But the main problem is the pollution it causes to the river, says K. Muthu, another resident. “The mound has encroached upon the surface of the river. When there is water in the river, the ash dissolves and flows into the river, thus causing pollution,” he says.

Mr. Muthu also claims that the quality of groundwater has deteriorated because of the aluminium dump.

Mr. Pitchai says that aluminium ash is traded at smaller quantities for polishing vessels. It would be ideal if they clear these mounds of aluminium ash, he says.

A Corporation health official says he would inspect the spot and will order for eviction of the erring units.