Alternative route for funeral procession

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday allowed some members of a Scheduled Caste to take out a funeral procession through an alternative route in Manalur village in Thirupuvanam taluk of Sivaganga district, after caste Hindus had objected to the procession through a common path.

With the body not cremated even after two days, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan said that the members could use the alternative route. The court also granted police protection sought by the petitioner. The caste Hindus had claimed that no one was permitted to take out a funeral procession along the route, as there was a temple on the way.

The petitioner, K. Senthil Kumar of Thirupuvanam, said that his paternal uncle died on Wednesday and the family members wanted to use the common path to take out the funeral procession. But caste Hindus had restrained them from using the public path. He added that a representation was made to the authorities concerned, but no steps had been taken.