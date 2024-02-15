Altercation between members of political parties mars farmers’ grievance day meeting in Thoothukudi

February 15, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Heated altercation erupted between members of different political parties at a farmers’ grievance redressal meeting held at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Thursday., denying farmers the opportunity to get a response from officials to their grievances.

When the meeting began with Collector G. Lakshmipathy in the chair, Executive Engineer of the Department of Agricultural Engineering Gladwin Israel showed photographs and videos of tonnes of sand deposited in cultivable lands by the unprecedented floods in December last year.

Executive Engineer of Tamirabharani Basin Mariappan said the breaches in the banks of the Tamirabharani, irrigation tanks and channels at 297 spots had triggered the flooding and consequent piling-up of sand in the fields.

“After temporarily repairing the breaches at a cost of ₹67 crore, we have submitted a proposal on an outlay of ₹242 crore to the government to permanently repair the breaches,” Mr. Mariappan said.

Mr. Lakshmipathy said the flood had destroyed crops cultivated on 1.48 lakh hectares of land belonging to 23,000 farmers, who would get due relief from the government soon. “We have sourced 30 earthmovers and 26 tractors for removing the sand accumulated in the fields measuring about 1,000 hectare. We will start removing the deposited sand from the fields connected by dry roads or paths and accessible for earthmovers and tractors. Our objective is to make the fields cultivable again at the earliest.”

He urged water users’ associations to bring to his notice the breaches in minor irrigation channels so that they could be restored immediately to receive 1,500 cusecs of water being released from Papanasam dam for cultivation.

When farmer Srinivasan of Authoor appealed to the Collector to make arrangements for giving seeds to betel farmers who had almost lost everything in the recent floods, Mr. Lakshmipathy assured him that due action would be taken.

Farmer Thamizh Mani of Kurumbur appealed to the Tamil Nadu Government to give compensation of ₹40,000 per acre for paddy and ₹ 70,000 for plantain crop destroyed in the floods.

When farmer Maha Pauldurai of Sattankulam praised the district administration for swiftly acting to save the public from the floods, Rajasekar of Naam Thamizhar Katchi opposed it saying the participants should stick to only airing their grievances as the inaction of the official machinery had resulted in several deaths due to flood.

Even as it triggered a verbal altercation between Mr. Maha Pauldurai and Mr. Rajasekar, Santhanam of AIADMK too levelled a few charges against the district administration prompting V.P.R. Suresh of DMK to respond in a furious fashion.

As the meeting hall plunged into noisy scenes with members of political parties engaged in heated verbal exchange, the grievances of the farmers were pushed to the back seat and officials were left to helplessly witness the chaos.

After Bhuviraj of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam repeatedly appealed to the warring factions to raise only issues haunting the farmers and urged the officials to give their reply to the queries from the farmers, normalcy returned.

However, the farmers hurriedly gathered in front of the Collector to submit their petitions at 12.30 p.m. that lasted till 1.45 p.m. Hence, none of the questions submitted in advance by the farmers, which would usually be answered by the officials, could be taken up for discussion.

“We received 106 petitions or questions from the farmers for today’s meeting. But none of these questions or petitions and our replies could be taken up for discussion much to the disappointment of the farmers,” said the officials.

