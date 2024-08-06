Alter rules on package amount for treatments under health insurance scheme, say pensioners

Members of Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioner’s Association staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding alteration of rules mandated package amount for medical treatments carried out by the beneficiaries under the health insurance scheme.

S. Krishnan, district president, TNDPA, said, though the scheme is mentioned the health insurance as a cashless treatment, private hospitals have earmarked specific amount for each of the treatments, and when the cost goes above the amount, they demand the patient i.e. the beneficiary to pay the remaining amount.

“The government, which is in a position to take action against the private hospital for refusing treatment or demanding additional amount, is just blacklisting the hospital, which seems to be just an eyewash,” he added. Only when the hospitals feared legal repercussions, they would stop violations of the government instructed norms, Mr. Krishan said.

In another instance, when the beneficiary, who is a former or current government employee, in cases of emergency, was admitted to any unlisted hospitals (not included in the health insurance scheme), they could avail treatment by making payments, which could be later claimed by them for reimbursement, he explained.

“The claim would be sent to the treasury commissioner who will forward it to the insurance company for processing it. But, in recent years, the treasury, instead of processing the claims every now and then, has been stacking it up for years, making the claimants wait for several years,” Mr. Krishnan added.

“The treasury department after sitting over the claim for a year has now asked the claimants to review the claim applications once again. To avoid delay in such important processes, fine-tuning should be done to streamline the process,” he said.