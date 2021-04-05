Along with poll materials, mud pots too despatched in Sivaganga

Polling materials being transported to booths in Sivaganga on Monday.

05 April 2021 20:17 IST

SIVAGANGA

In a novel initiative, the Sivaganga district administration has procured mud pots for all the polling stations and despatched them along with the polling materials to the 1,679 polling stations here on Monday.

District Election Officer and Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy who was at the spot supervising the despatch of the EVMs, VVPATs among other materials to the stations, said that the vehicles would be provided with sufficient police personnel.

On arrival, the officers in-charge of the station would check individually and position at the respective rooms.

In view of the scorching sun, the officials had procured mud pots in which potable water would be provided to the staff and visiting people.

The district has Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Tirupathur and Manamadurai Assembly Constituencies.

The Collector told reporters that for the benefit of differently-abled persons visiting the polling stations, a special control room would be functioning to assist them. Persons can contact 83001-14177 from 6.45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The public can also visit the website https://elections.tn.gov.in/pwd and learn more about the facilities provided for the differently-abled persons. Wheel chairs, ramp and other amenities have been kept in place, he added.