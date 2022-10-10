Alms-seeker returns to contribute to CM’s Public Relief Fund

An alms-seeker Pool Pandian contributed ₹ 10,000 to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Though many came to seek redressal at the weekly grievance day meeting at the Collectorate here, a septuagenarian visited yet again to give instead.

M. Pool Pandian, a native of Allankinaru village in Thoothukudi district contributed, ₹10,000, for the second time this year, to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The saffron-clad man said that he had been seeking alms for a living since 2010 and claimed that he had contributed around ₹50.6 lakh until now.

Having indulged in social service activities for the past 30 years, he told reporters that he had donated money to over 400 schools in many parts of the State and planted thousands of saplings in Mumbai over the years. He expressed his wish to continue to seek alms in order to contribute to such noble causes.

Mr. Pandian has earlier donated fund for Sri Lankan Tamils as well as to augment efforts to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in Madurai and Dindigul.