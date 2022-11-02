Alms-seeker donates to CM’s Relief Fund

In yet another generous offer, M. Pool Pandian, an alms-seeker, handed over ₹10,000 at the District Collectorate here on Wednesday as his contribution towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Hailing from Thoothukudi district, the septuagenarian has been seeking alms since 2010 and donating money to social causes. Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy assured him that the money would be sent to the fund. Mr. Pool Pandian has handed over similar contributions to the Collectors in Madurai and Dindigul in the past. He claims that he has so far donated a total amount of ₹51 lakh.