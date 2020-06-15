Allow operations: omnibus drivers

15 June 2020 18:37 IST

MADURAI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Omnibus Drivers Association petitioned Collector T. G. Vinay seeking permission to begin inter-zonal transportation in areas other than Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, here on Monday.

Secretary of the association M. Muthuvel said that there are around 900 omnibus drivers who have been without a job since March 22. Without any other skills and few employment opportunities, he said that drivers had been driven to deep debts.

“We do not know how to ride other vehicles and nobody is willing to offer us a job at this point of time. We do not know how we will feed our children,” he said.

He added that households are making do with whatever little free rations are being provided by the government but he said that it was barely enough.

Mr. Muthuvel said that it would be useful for families if they were given monetary relief. “If not, at least we would like to drive in our usual routes - Coimbatore- Nagercoil and Salem-Rameswaram till things settle. We will ensure social distancing and only have half capacity. We hope the State government understands our plight and gives us a solution soon,” he said.