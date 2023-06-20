ADVERTISEMENT

‘Allow parking along eastern boundary of Tirunelveli junction bus stand’

June 20, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Petitions seeking permission to park cars and two-wheelers along the eastern boundary of the renovated Tirunelveli junction bus stand were submitted at the weekly grievances meeting held by Tirunelveli Corporation on Tuesday.

 Four temporary bus shelters have been created on the eastern side of the junction bus stand to serve commuters until the new facility is formally inaugurated. Hence, customers coming to shops in a nearby building’ are unable to park their vehicles there now. Shoppers who park their vehicles along the eastern boundary of the bus terminus are being warned by police.

Recently, two girls seated inside a parked car, while their father had gone to a showroom, were warned by police personnel that their vehicle would be towed away and a fine of up to ₹5,000 levied. Hence, a few affected persons submitted a petition on Tuesday.

 Tirunelveli AIADMK district secretary N. Ganesa Raja, who visited the bus stand, condemned the police threats.

 “It is nothing but smothering the business of around 30 shops. Since the junction bus stand was not in operation for the past three years, the shops have lost their customers. Now, the police are threatening the public coming to the shops by not allowing them to park their vehicles. The AIADMK will soon organise a road roko at the spot if the public are not allowed to park their vehicles along the eastern boundary of the bus stand,” he added.

