‘Allow only indigenous bulls at jallikattu events’

The members of Jallikattu Training Centre, a registered body that trains bull tamers for jallikattu, submitted a petition to the District Collector demanding that only indigenous bulls be allowed to participate in jallikattu and pressing for a charter of other demands.

The members said that protests were held across the State in 2017 in support of jallikattu and also to save the indigenous breed. Hence, only indigenous bulls must be allowed to participate in jallikattu, the members demanded.

They also urged the district administration to ensure that excess tokens were not issued for bulls that cannot participate in the event. P. Ranjith Kumar, Secretary of the Centre, said that usually only around 600 bulls can participate in the event. However, the district administration issues tokens for more than 1,000 bull owners. “This causes unnecessary difficulty for the bulls as they are brought to the venue a day prior to the event. There are also very few facilities available for the bulls at these venues,” he added. Hence, the district administration must ensure that tokens are issued only for the exact number of bulls that will be allowed to participate in the event.

The members also urged that cash prize must be given for all bulls and not just for the top-ranked bulls.

The district administration must give permanent identity cards for bull tamers. The government must provide insurance cover for all bull tamers. A financial assistance of ₹3 lakh must be provided to the families of bull tamers who have died during jallikattu.

The members demanded the intervention of the district administration to ensure that at least one health facility works round-the-clock for the bulls in the district.

“The district administration must convene a meeting with bull owners and tamers to understand their requirements,” said Mr. Kumar.