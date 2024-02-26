Allow import of Kaspa peas from Australia, say foodgrain merchants

February 26, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has appealed to the Union government to allow merchants to import Kaspa peas from Australia.

In a press release, association advisor S.P. Jeyapragasam and president S.V.S.S. Velshankar said on Monday that with the price of toor dhal on the higher side, to control this and to provide an alternative grain, the stakeholders may be allowed to import peas from Australia, as it is familiar among the majority of consumers.

By allowing import, the price of toor dhal may also fall gradually and benefit the consumers.

Hence, the Union government should allow import of yellow peas up to April 30, extending from the earlier fixed date of March 30. Also, the government should relax the restriction that consignments shall be imported with the Bill of Lading date ending April 30.

From April onwards, the country would be in the process of conducting general elections. Hence, the model code of conduct would be in force. To avoid administrative delay, an announcement must be made at the earliest to ensure that there were no issues till June 30, the release added.