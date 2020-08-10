‘Allow export units to function round the clock to make up loss’

TIRUNELVELI

10 August 2020 21:09 IST

Start public transport between 6 a.m .and 9 p.m. to enable workers to reach the units: forum

The Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to allow export-oriented manufacturing units to function continuously for three months on Sundays also, now being observed as ‘total lockdown days,’ to compensate the production loss the firms suffered so far due to the total lockdown.

When its president Gunasingh Chelladhurai and secretary G.S. Janarthanan met the Chief Minister during his meeting with the promoters of small, tiny and marginal industries during his visit to the district last Friday, they submitted a memorandum to him. Sharing its contents, Mr. Gunasingh said the export units, which had improved the quality of their products over the years, were posing a stiff challenge to foreign products in the international market and exports had fetched attractive returns in the form of foreign exchange to the country.

However, the production stalled for over four months owing to the lockdown. To compensate loss of production and foreign exchange, the Chief Minister should allow the units to function round the clock by relaxing lockdown norms for at least three months, Mr. Gunasingh said assuring that the units would ensure physical distancing and other protective measures on their premises.

As public transport had been stopped completely for more than three months, workers could not reach the units. Hence, the government should ensure early operation of public transport between 6 a.m .and 9 p.m. to enable the workers to reach the units.

Besides exempting the public transport buses from paying road tax for the past four months, the Regional Transport Officers should be instructed to extend the deadline for paying the vehicle insurance premium, he said.

The brick and tile manufacturing industries that provided employment to over 20,000 workers were ailing for the past several years due to cumbersome procedures laid down by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests for taking sand from patta lands. The Tamil Nadu government should simplify the procedure and give permit for lifting sand for three years, Mr. Gunasingh said.

He also appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure early release of collateral-free loans and loans under COVID Credit Guarantee Scheme by banks to the manufacturing units without any hurdles.