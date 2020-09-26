‘Allow devotees to take holy dips’

26 September 2020 20:38 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries and other opposition parties, protested against the Tamil Nadu government for disallowing devotees from taking a dip in the 22 theertham wells of the Ramanathaswamy Temple, here on Saturday.

The temple was closed to devotees between March 23 and September 1 following State Government orders amidst COVID-19. Once the lockdown was lifted on September 1, devotees were allowed only to two major shrines inside the temple according to the protesters after extensive temperature checks. No puja articles were allowed as well.

The functionaries demanded that all those visiting the temple be allowed to enter through all four entryways. Devotees must also be allowed to take a dip in the 22 theertham wells and the Agnitheertham sea. The government must also allow pujas to be performed near the sea, they sought.

The protesters also said that tourists and visitors must be allowed to visit Dhanushkodi as well.