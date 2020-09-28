‘Allow devotees in ‘Kaali’ attire inside Kulasekarapattinam temple for Dussehra

Even as COVID-19-related restrictions are in force in places of worship, devotees of Goddess ‘Kaali’ have appealed to Collector Sandeep Nanduri to allow them to come to Kulasekarapattinam Sri Mutharamman Temple for Dussehra celebrations in ‘Kaali’ attire to get ‘kaappu’ (holy cloth tied on the wrist) and to offer prayers on the tenth day of the festival.

In a petition submitted to the Collector on Monday, the petitioners said those who wear the attire of the Goddess would collect the ‘kaappu’ (holy cloth) from Sri Muththaramman Temple before commencing their fast prior to the Dussehra celebrations. Hence, the leader of the Dussehra team and one more person should be allowed to enter the temple to receive ‘kappu’ from the temple.

Arrangements should be made on Kulasekarapattinam beach to enable the devotees to offer their prayers. Sponsors should be allowed to have dharshan in the temple or else the temple administration should organise the entire festival with the temple funds and should not seek any financial support from the sponsors.

Members belonging to Hindu Munnani submitted a petition seeking permission for allowing the devotees with ‘kaali’ attire to have dharshan in the temple while ensuring physical distancing.

The Siva Bharatha Hindu Makkal Iyakkam president Balasubramanian has warned the district administration that the organisation would conduct demonstration in front of Sri Mutharamman Temple at Kulasekarapattinam on October 4 if the devotees were not allowed to take part in the Dussehra celebrations this year.