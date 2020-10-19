‘Allow crackers shop to be open till midnight’

Virudhunagar

19 October 2020 21:20 IST

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai on Monday sought permission to keep fire cracker shops open till midnight.

Speaking to press persons at Virudhunagar Collectorate here, he said fireworks traders should be allowed to open the shops up to midnight for five days prior to Deepavali. “Otherwise, traders will not recover their investment.”

He appealed to Collector R. Kannan to open the vegetable market in Sivakasi at the earliest. Besides, drinking water and toilet facilities should be provided at the vegetable market in Sattur.

“Non-opening of markets in many towns in the State has led to largescale unemployment of labourers,” he added.

He also wanted the State government to take efforts to remove all encroachments in markets across the State. This would ensure that there was enough space between two shops.