‘Allow Chithirai festival to be held within temple premises’

T. Kannan, the Fit Person of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, has urged the State government to allow them to conduct Chithirai festival rituals by following COVID-19 precautions within the temple precincts without public participation.

In a press release, Mr. Kannan said Chithirai festival, to be celebrated from April 15 to 25, was the most important Brahmotsavam festival of the temple, attracting thousands of people. However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the festival could not be celebrated this year. This had caused disappointment among the public.

Agama expert Raja Bhattar, temple priests and the public were keen that special pujas performed during the festival were not interrupted. The temple could make arrangements to telecast all the events so that the public could view them, Mr. Kannan said.