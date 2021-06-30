‘Allow BSNL to install 3G equipment in tower in Maanjolai’

Member of Parliament S. Gnanathiraviam has appealed to Minister for Forest K. Ramachandran to grant permission for installing 3G mobile phone signal transmission towers in Maanjolai area in the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve area considering the well-being of the students attending online classes.

In a petition submitted to the Minister, Mr. Gnanathiraviam said more than 250 school and college students from Maanjolai, Ooththu, Naalumukku and other areas, all tea estates in the Western Ghats in the Ambasamudram Taluk, were struggling to attend online classes as there was no 3G signal.

While the BSNL, which has got a mobile phone signal transmission tower in the Naalumukku in the Maanjolai area, was ready for upgrading the tower with 3G equipment, the Department of Forest personnel were denying permission for it.

Hence, the Minister should instruct the officials concerned for allowing the BSNL to upgrade the mobile phone signal transmission tower in Maanjolai area, Mr. Gnanathiraviam said.