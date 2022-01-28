Allow 200 traditional fishermen to attend the annual festival in Katchatheevu

District Country Craft Fishermen Welfare Association has demanded the Union Government and the State Government to allow 200 traditional fishermen from Tamil Nadu to offer prayers at Saint Anthony’s Church in Katchatheevu.

A meeting of the fishermen, led by association president S. P. Rayappan, passed a resolution to this effect here on Friday.

The Sri Lankan Government has denied permission for the traditional fishermen from Tamil Nadu, in view of the COVID-19 situation, to participate in the annual festival of Saint Anthony’s Church which will be held on March 11 and 12.

Stating that the century-old church was constructed by the fishermen from Tamil Nadu, the association said that 200 traditional fishermen should be allowed to participate in the festival by following the COVID-19 preventive norms.

The association also condemned the attempt by Sri Lankan Government to auction boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen which were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.The State and the Centre should take steps to retrieve those boats.

The association also appealed to the State government to reconsider the amount of compensation announced for the boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.