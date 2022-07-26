‘Allot temporary shops to all 540 traders’

TIRUNELVELI

Traders of Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai have urged the corporation to start demolition of the cramped market for constructing the market afresh under the Smart City programme only after allotting temporary shops to all 540 traders who have shops in the old market.

In a petition submitted to Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the weekly grievance meet held at the corporation on Tuesday, the traders said the corporation, after establishing only 170 temporary shops at nearby Jawahar Grounds, had given notices to all 540 traders having shops in the Gandhi Market asking them to shift their shops to the temporary shops to facilitate construction of the new market.

Since the less number of temporary shops established by the corporation at Jawahar Grounds would destroy the business of 370 traders, the civic body should create temporary shops for all 540 traders so that they could carry on their business in the temporary shops until the construction of the new market was completed.

They complained that the eastern entrance of the market had been made inaccessible to the public by heaping sand at this point.

One Selvakumar submitted petition to the Mayor seeking removal of the pushcarts parked between the Maharaja Nagar ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ and the bridge, as they were reportedly obstructing free movement of vehicles along the narrow service road.

The Nellai District Pothunala Sangam president Mohamed Ayub submitted a petition urging the corporation to take immediate steps to plug the rupture in the drinking water pipeline near Kulaththangarai Dargah in Pettai.