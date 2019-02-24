Alliance will help in saving the govt.: Anwhar Raajhaa

Ramanathapuram

Senior AIADMK leader and local MP A. Anhwar Raajhaa has said the party has weaved up a mega alliance — renewing ties with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to save the government in the State when the opposition DMK was trying to topple it.

Making it clear that he had no qualms about AIADMK forging alliance with the BJP, he said the alliance was all the more important for the ruling AIADMK when it faced by-elections to 22 assembly constituencies in the state, probably along with the coming Lok Sabha elections.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Sunday, he said party’s senior leaders had firmed up the alliance after giving a lot of deliberations and thrashing out various pros and cons. When the DMK was drawing up its strategies to bring down the government by winning maximum seats in the by-elections in the company of the Congress and other parties, the AIADMK could not remain idle, he said.

“We have firmed up the alliance to protect the Amma government and make sure it completed its full term,” he said. The entry of AMMK led by leader T T V Dhinakaran in the electoral arena would not affect AIADMK’s prospects in a major way, he said.

Electoral alliances had always been arithmetic to win maximum number of seats to capture power and never meant compromising policies, Mr Anwhar Raajhaa said. Alliances were forged mainly to prevent votes did not disintegrate to the benefit of the opposition camp, he said.

The MP from the minority community denied as rumours that he had offered to resign from the party to register its protest against AIADMK renewing ties with the BJP. “The reports are totally baseless”, he said adding he was always AIADMK man as he was brought into the party by former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran and groomed by Jayalalithaa. Condemning the Pulwama terror attack, he said it was time India launched another surgical strike and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan.